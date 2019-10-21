Pak shelling injures one  in Kathua, locals protest

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR : A civilian was injured on Sunday in unprovoked Pakistani shelling along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which locals staged anti-Pakistan protest against frequent ceasefire violations.

The intermittent firing and shelling from across the border overnight were aimed at stalling some construction work in Hiranagar sector, officials said.

“Around 11.15 pm on Saturday, we heard loud explosions. It was the heaviest shelling in the sector in recent times. It caused panic. These explosions were caused by mortar and artillery shells fired by the Pakistani troops in Tanghdar sector,” said Javed Ahmad, a resident of a village close to the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector.

He said as shelling intensified and the village was rattled, the panic-stricken villagers took refuge in the underground bunkers. “The shells exploded around 2 km away from the LoC and the shelling continued till 5 am,” he said.

Although around four villages were hit by the Pakistani troops shelling, two villages Gundi Gundi Shatt and Gundi Saeeda were worst affected.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshum Garg said two soldiers and a civilian Khwaja Mohammad Sidiq, 50, were killed in the shelling. Eight civilians, including a woman identified as Naseera Begum, were injured. The DC said two houses, some cowsheds and a food store were damaged in the shelling.

Dozens of border residents staged a demonstration against Pakistan for targeting their village repeatedly over the past one month. “We are living under constant fear due to routine firing from across the border and want the PM Narendra Modi to teach Pakistan a lesson...” one of the protesters, Rehman Ali, said.