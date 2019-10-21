Home States Odisha

‘Parab’ gets off to a colourful start 

Published: 21st October 2019

Artistes performing a tribal dance at the inauguration of Parab festival at Machkund waterfall on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The much awaited tribal extravaganza ‘Parab’ got off to a colourful start amid fanfare at Machkund waterfall in Koraput district on Sunday. 

Earlier, groups of tribal dancers and artistes reached Nisanimunda where a ritual for the success of the month-long tribal festival was performed by Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra to appease the local deity. Later, Government officials, along with tribal artistes and public representatives from across the district, performed a similar ritual at Pataleswar temple at Machkund waterfall. It was followed by a march to take the sacred candle of the festival to different blocks and municipality areas of the district.
Amidst tribal dance, beating of drums and presence of all sections of people, the sacred torch was given to representatives of different blocks and municipality level Parab committees.

A meeting was held at Machkund ground where speakers highlighted the importance of Parab festival. They said the festival provides a suitable platform to tribal artistes to showcase their talent.
Among others, Textile Minister Padmini Dian, MLAs Raghuram Padal and Pitam Padhi were among those present.

The block and panchayat level Parab festival will start from October 23 and the grand finale of the State level Parab is scheduled to be held from November 16 to 18 in Koraput where over 500 artistes from across the country will take part. 

