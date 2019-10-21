Home States Odisha

State to raise Rs 500 crore from market

The State Government will raise a loan of `500 crore from the open market through sale of Government securities of four years tenure to finance capital expenditure.

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will raise a loan of `500 crore from the open market through sale of Government securities of four years tenure to finance capital expenditure.
“The proceeds of the loan will be utilised to finance capital outlay for creation of capital assets. The State has taken the permission of the Centre for raising the loan,” said a Finance department notification.
This will be the first market borrowing by the Government in the current financial year.
Pegging the total expenditure in 2019-20 at `1.39 lakh crore, the Government has proposed to finance the outlay mainly through revenue receipts of `1.15 lakh crore and borrowing and other receipts of `22,734 crore. 

The State’s capital outlay for 2019-20 is estimated to be `24,473 crore of which maximum allocation has been made for water supply and sanitation. 
The capital outlay towards the sector is estimated to increase by `1,978 crore (an increase of 137 per cent) from the revised estimate of 2018-19. 

The total open market borrowing till 2018-19 was `29,030.92 crore. While the State had incurred a loan of `3,000 crore from open market in 2014-15, it increased to `4,472.82 crore in 2015-16, `7,620 crore in 2016-17, `8,438.35 crore in 2017-18 and came down to `5,500 crore in 2018-19.
The Government stock will be sold through auction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 22. 
Bids for the auction are to be submitted in electronic format to RBI’s core banking solution (CBS), e-Kuber, on the same day between 10.30 am and 12 pm, the notification said.

The RBI would display the auction results on the same day while successful bidder has to make payment on October 23 before closing of banking hours. The tenure of the stock will commence from October 23 and the loan will be repaid at par on October 23, 2023. The cut off yield determined at the auction will be coupon rate per cent per annum and the interest on the loan will be paid on April 23 and October 23 of every year till the end of the tenure.

