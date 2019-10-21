Stray dog menace haunts Silk City

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rise in number of stray dogs has emerged as a major cause of concern for residents of Silk City. During the last 24 hours, as many as 30 persons, including five children, have been injured in canine attacks in the city. Doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) have expressed concern over rise in dog bite cases. Asking people to be cautious, they assured that the hospital has adequate stock of anti-rabies vaccines.

Stray dogs often chase pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders in the wee hours or late at night. On an average, 10 dog bite cases are reported at MKCGMCH everyday. As per the Health wing of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), the city has around 22,000 stray dogs.

Even as there seems to be no let-up in cases of dog bite in the city, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, introduced here in 2010, is yet to gather steam. Since the launch of the programme, not a single dog has been sterilised by BeMC or the veterinary office. Sources said mushrooming of fast food centres in the city has also contributed to the menace as a large number of stray dogs have now entered the city limits to feast on waste and leftovers.

Under the circumstances, checking canine population has emerged as a challenge for the administration which has been repeatedly asking BeMC to implement the ABC programme effectively in the city. Around seven years ago, six staff of BeMC were trained in catching dogs in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The civic body had also purchased a dog catching vehicle and constructed a kennel with 14 rooms and an operation theatre on the campus of District Veterinary Office here in 2014. But the facilities remain unutilised. Two years back, a few stray dogs were caught and released away from the city.

Later, the programme was stopped following resentment of people from areas where the dogs were released. Additional Health Officer, BeMC Dr E Ranjit Kumar Patra said some residents, quoting the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001 enacted under Indian Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, had threatened to take legal action. He said as per the Act, street dogs cannot be beaten, killed or dislocated. They can only be sterilised and immunised and returned to their original locations.

Patra said all infrastructure required for sterilisation is ready but absence of a veterinary doctor in the civic body is hampering the work.

