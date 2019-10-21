Home States Odisha

Uemployment problem persists in Kandhamal

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Lack of opportunities and resources has worsened the issue of unemployment in Kandhamal district. In the last three years, of the 13,630 youths who had registered with the District Employment Exchange, only 26 have been able to get jobs. Out of the total number of youths who had registered their names in the exchange, 5,730 are matriculates, 9,757 are Plus Two pass outs, 4,350 graduates, 254 diploma and degree holders and 117 ITI pass outs.

Sources said in 2016, about 2,709 persons, in 2017, about 6,070 and in 2018, a total of 4,221 persons had registered their names in the employment exchange. Of the registered persons, in 2017 only eight persons and in 2018 about 18 persons managed to get Government jobs. In the current year, nobody has been able to get a Government job.

In a bid to create employment opportunities, job ‘melas’ are organised every year by the district administration. In the job fair held in 2016-17, a total of 13 private and public sector companies had participated and recruited only 415 youths. Similarly, in 2017-18, about 14 companies had participated in the fair and 229 persons were selected. In 2018-19, about 17 companies recruited 471 persons. Sources said of the selected youths, the majority did not join owing to low salary and posting outside the State.
 District Employment Officer (DEO) Bhrungaraj Mohanty said earlier recruitment for the posts of teacher, clerks and police were conducted at the district level but now recruitment examinations for these posts are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. Due to this, youths from the district are finding it tough to compete with their counterparts from other districts. 

Mohanty said a a mega job fair (Nijukti Mela) will be organised in the district on November 24. With Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta taking keen interest in the process, more than 50 reputed companies have consented to participate in the fair where a target has been set to recruit more than 5,000 youths. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp