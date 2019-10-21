Home States Odisha

VLW death case turns murkier

Both the victim’s father and the accused’s wife refuse to buy the police version of the incident
 

Published: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The controversy over the death of Haridaspur village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer Smitarani Biswal turned murkier with the victim’s father and the accused’s wife refusing to buy the police version of the incident.
Smitarani’s father Sadananda Biswal alleged that Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena was trying to protect prime accused Rupesh Bhadra by assassinating the character of his daughter, who was known as an honest and transparent Government servant.

“This is highly condemnable. This is a clear case of murder as my daughter was headstrong and would never have committed suicide,” he said. While investigation is underway and charge-sheet in the case is yet to be filed, how can the SP come to the conclusion that Smitarani has committed suicide? he questioned.

Sadananda further said he has lost all hope of getting justice for his daughter. “I have no faith in the Jajpur SP. Police higher-ups and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should look into the matter,” he said.
Refuting the police version, Rupesh’s wife and Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra claimed that her husband was innocent and has been trapped in the case. “Smitarani was not on good terms with her in-laws and my husband was helping her. We had a good rapport with the family of Smitarani. We even used to tour places together,” she said and added that the VLW was eyeing her husband. 

On Saturday, the SP said Rupesh, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra, was in a relationship with Smitarani, which continued even after their marriage. The postmortem report stated that there was no injury on Smitarani’s body and she died of asphyxiation, he said.  

Meanwhile, the BJP has called a 12-hour Jajpur bandh demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.  
Smitarani had gone to Haridaspur panchayat to disburse old age pension to beneficiaries on Wednesday. After disbursing pension at Bhadanga village, she went to Rupesh’s guesthouse in Baligari area in the latter’s car to freshen up. Later, she was allegedly found dead in Rupesh’s personal room in the guesthouse.

Police on Saturday arrested Rupesh for abetment of Smitarani’s suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp