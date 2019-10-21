Home States Odisha

Woman lawyer commits suicide

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation in Indira Colony under Dhauli police limits, here on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation in Indira Colony under Dhauli police limits, here on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Deepali Priyadarshini Jena (30), was a native of Basudevpur and was staying in the Capital for the last three years. A lawyer by profession, she was staying with her mother and younger sister. When the incident occurred, the victim’s mother was in their village and her younger sister had gone to one of her friend’s house in the city. According to police, a man with whom the victim’s marriage was fixed, had visited her on Saturday evening. He called Deepali’s younger sister at about 12 am and informed that she had locked the door from inside and was not opening it.

Later, the victim’s younger sister came to their residence and informed the neighbours and police about the matter. Subsequently, police broke the door and found Jena hanging from the ceiling fan. “We have recovered victim’s two mobile phones from the spot. We are trying to contact the man but he has remained untraceable so far. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” Dhauli IIC Jayadev Biswajit said.
Police sources said the man is a resident of Balasore and used to occasionally come to the city to meet Deepali. He has reportedly not even visited his house after the incident, they added. “The man will also be questioned once he is traced. Further investigation into the matter is on,” the IIC said.

Image used for representational purpose.
