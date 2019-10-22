Home States Odisha

13 of a family flee village after Maoist threat

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:07 PM

MALKANGIRI: At least 13 members of a family of Dabiguda at Midulipada in the district have fled their village in fear of Maoists after being branded as police informers.

Though the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Monday after the family members lodged a complaint with Mudulipada police. After fleeing Dabiguda, they have reportedly taken shelter in Kudmulgumma.

Holding them responsible for the killing of top Naxal leader Rakesh Sodi in police encounter on August 28 this year, the Maoists had threatened the family to leave the village. Earlier, the rebels had also allegedly ransancked their house and taken away all the stored food grains.
Sources said the Maoists suspected that the family members informed the police about the whereabouts of Rakesh which led to the encounter.

A Divisional Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) and commander of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), Rakesh was allegedly involved in a number of attacks on security personnel.

He was part of the unit that blasted a mine-protected vehicle in Malkangiri district in 2008 in which 17 security personnel were killed. He and also attacked an SOG convoy in Koraput district in 2010 that claimed lives of 11 jawans.

Besides, Rakesh was behind the attack on the BSF convoy near Janiguda in 2012 in which four officers were killed. He was also allegedly involved in killing an MLA and a former legislator in Andhra Pradesh in 2018.

