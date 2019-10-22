Home States Odisha

3 Naxal imposters arrested

Malkangiri SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said some criminal groups in the district are extorting money from people in the name of Maoists.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: THREE persons extorting money from locals by impersonating as Maoists were arrested by Kakrigumma police on Monday.

Malkangiri SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said some criminal groups in the district are extorting money from people in the name of Maoists. Following extortion complaints from some PRI members and contractors, the SP formed a special police team which during investigation nabbed accused Sukhadev Mahanandia from Semiliguda Upar Sahi, Shyama Mahanandia from Semliguda Tala Sahi and Purna Tadingi of Upar Gumandi in Narayanpatna. They had extorted lakhs of rupees in the name of Maoists in  the last three years from people of Naryanpatna, Bandhugaon, Boipariguda, Semliguda and Pottangi areas.
Police seized a country made rifle, Maoist letter pads, Maoist uniform and a mobile phone from them. More such extortion groups will be busted soon, said Kakrigumma IIC Dhiren Patnaik.

