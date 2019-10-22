Home States Odisha

Bijepur bypoll: Centenarians defy age to exercise franchise

107-year-old Ramji from Bijepur and 100-year-old Naik of Agalpur village under Barpali block cast their vote in the bypoll.

Published: 22nd October 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

100-year-old Lochana Naik of Agalpur village under Barpali block cast her vote in polling booth 71

100-year-old Lochana Naik of Agalpur village under Barpali block cast her vote in polling booth 71

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Their restricted mobility due to old age could not deter their determination to exercise their franchise.

On Monday, centenarians Ramji Sahu and Lochana Naik became an inspiration for many young voters as they stepped out of their houses in wheelchairs and arrived at polling booths, albeit with much difficulty, to cast their votes in the Bijepur bypoll.

The 107-year-old Ramji of Bijepur who cast his vote in country’s first General Election held in the year 1951, said he has never failed to vote in any election including the last General Elections and previous Bijepur bypoll held in February 2018.

A retired primary school teacher, he voted in a polling booth at the Sankarshan Upper Primary School which he joined as a Mathematics teacher in 1942. He retired from the same school. Despite his geriatric problems, he reached the polling station along with his grandson Prasanta Sahu. He was brought to the polling booth in a wheelchair.

Ramji, who was the cynosure of all eyes at the polling station, said he has never missed a single election in Independent India, be it a panchayat election or the General Elections. "I feel proud being a part of the electoral process," he said.

His grandson was reluctant to bring him to the polling booth because of his health condition. “But he had been insisting since morning to vote. Seeing his enthusiasm, I could not refuse”, he said.

Similarly, 100-year-old Lochana Naik of Agalpur village under Barpali block cast her vote in polling booth 71. Geriatric problems coupled with trouble in hearing and a weakening body failed to deter her spirit to vote. A group of volunteers and two family members brought her to the booth in a wheelchair so that she can vote for her favoured candidate.

“The election is important for us and for the area. Each one of us has to contribute to the electoral process for development”, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bijepur bypoll 2019 Odisha bypoll 2019 Assembly bypolls Odisha centenarians
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp