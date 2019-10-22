BJP’s dawn-to-dusk bandh hits normal life

Home States Odisha

Normal life was paralysed on Monday as the BJP observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the district demanding CBI probe into the mysterious death of VLW Smitarani Biswal.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:08 PM

BJP workers staging protest on NH-16 at Jaraka in Jajpur district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Normal life was paralysed on Monday as the BJP observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the district demanding CBI probe into the mysterious death of VLW Smitarani Biswal.

Educational institutions, Government offices, fuel stations, banks and business establishments in 10 blocks and two municipalities of the district downed their shutters. BJP workers also picketed in front of the Collector office and courts in the district headquarters town.

Traffic on National Highways 16, 200 and 215, which pass through the district, was disrupted as BJP workers only allowed emergency vehicles to ply. The saffron party workers were seen picketing at strategic locations, burning tyres on roads to obstruct any sort of movement.

BJP leaders said probe into the case, suspected to be rape and murder, should be handed over to the CBI as the State police are protecting the accused. On the day, police detained hundreds of BJP workers across the district as a preventive measure.

