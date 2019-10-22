Make villages smart: Governor

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: NOT cities but villages should be made smart for overall progress and development of the country, said Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Addressing students of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Pradhaniguda on Monday, he urged students to focus on creating smart villages to foster overall economic growth. “Without making the villages smart, a nation cannot progress” he said.

He interacted with students who presented science models at an exhibition in the school and also appreciated performance of two girls of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-1 who presented a cultural performance on the occasion. He donated `1 lakh to the Ekalavya Model Residential School. Collector and Chairman of the school Manish Agarwal was present.