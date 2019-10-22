Police investigate video on VIMSAR docs, medicos harassing youth

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday began investigation into a video showing doctors and medical students forcing a youth to hold his ears and touch the feet of assistant professor of Neurosurgery department of VIMSAR Dr AS Patjoshi seeking apology. The video which went viral in social media has evoked sharp reaction from locals.

The youth was one of the two accused who allegedly manhandled Patjoshi in the operation theatre of the Neurosurgery department on Sunday. In the video, doctors and medical students are seen forcing him to hold ears and touch Dr Patjoshi’s feet in the presence of police. DIG of Police (North), Himanshu Lal said action would be taken as per law to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. Earlier, police had arrested the two accused - Jhasketan Rout and Mukesh Behera.

Meanwhile, Mukesh’s father Thana Sundar Behera of Jharsuguda district who was being treated by Dr Patjoshi at a private nursing home in Burla, has lodged a complaint with the Burla police against him and the medical students. He alleged that Dr Patjoshi had slapped Mukesh in the nursing home.

In his complaint, Thana Sundar said Dr Patjoshi had been treating him at the private nursing home since October 14. Though Dr Patjoshi was supposed to discharge him on Wednesday, he remained absent and visited the nursing home on Sunday.

Subsequently, Thana Sundar and Mukesh requested Dr Patjoshi to complete the discharge formalities but the latter did not pay any heed. Enraged, the doctor slapped Mukesh and threatened to beat up Thana Sundar before leaving the nursing home. After some time, Mukesh and his cousin Jhasketan went to VIMSAR but on seeing the duo, Patjoshi shouted that they had come to thrash him and called his students who assaulted Mukesh and Jhaketan.

Based on the complaint of Thana Sundar, police have registered a case against Patjoshi and other medicos.