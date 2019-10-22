Home States Odisha

Police investigate video on VIMSAR docs, medicos harassing youth

The youth was one of the two accused who allegedly manhandled Patjoshi in the operation theatre of the Neurosurgery department on Sunday.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday began investigation into a video showing doctors and medical students forcing a youth to hold his ears and touch the feet of assistant professor of Neurosurgery department of VIMSAR Dr AS Patjoshi seeking apology. The video which went viral in social media has evoked sharp reaction from locals.

The youth was one of the two accused who allegedly manhandled Patjoshi in the operation theatre of the Neurosurgery department on Sunday. In the video, doctors and medical students are seen forcing him to hold ears and touch Dr Patjoshi’s feet in the presence of police. DIG of Police (North), Himanshu Lal said action would be taken as per law to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. Earlier, police had arrested the two accused - Jhasketan Rout and Mukesh Behera.

Meanwhile, Mukesh’s father Thana Sundar Behera of Jharsuguda district who was being treated by Dr Patjoshi at a private nursing home in Burla, has lodged a complaint with the Burla police against him and the medical students. He alleged that Dr Patjoshi had slapped Mukesh in the nursing home.
In his complaint, Thana Sundar said Dr Patjoshi had been treating him at the private nursing home since October 14. Though Dr Patjoshi was supposed to discharge him on Wednesday, he remained absent and visited the nursing home on Sunday.

Subsequently, Thana Sundar and Mukesh requested Dr Patjoshi to complete the discharge formalities but the latter did not pay any heed. Enraged, the doctor slapped Mukesh and threatened to beat up Thana Sundar before leaving the nursing home. After some time, Mukesh and his cousin Jhasketan went to VIMSAR but on seeing the duo, Patjoshi shouted that they had come to thrash him and called his students who assaulted Mukesh and Jhaketan.

Based on the complaint of Thana Sundar, police have registered a case against Patjoshi and other medicos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp