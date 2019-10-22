Tributes paid to martyrs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Floral tributes were paid to martyrs and parades held at several places in southern Odisha to mark the 60th Police Commemoration Day on Monday.

At a function held at Chhatrapur, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy read the names of 292 police personnel martyred this year and lauded their sacrifice for the society. Among others, ASP Patitapaban Choudhury and Commandant of 8th Battalion Sunil Behera were present.

Similarly, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra placed garlands on the portraits of martyrs and reviewed the parade at Ambapua police ground. ASP Prabhat Routroy, SDPO BP Pati, DSP JK Patnaik and IIC of all police stations were present. At Betaguda reserve police ground, Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma garlanded the pictures of martyrs and addressed the parade.