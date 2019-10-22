VLW’s death still a riddle

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The death of village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer of Haridarpur Smitarani Biswal continues to remain shrouded in mystery even as police have claimed that the woman committed suicide over fissures in her extra-marital affair.

Though police arrested husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Rupesh Bhadra on charges of abetting Smitarani’s suicide, family of the woman have refused to buy the police version of the incident. Rupesh’s wife and Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra has also dismissed the police story.

Terming the police investigation as bogus and misdirected, Smitarani’s father Sadananda Biswal has demanded a CBI probe into her death.

On Saturday, Jajpur SP CS Meena said prima facie, it appeared Rupesh was in an extra-martial relationship with Smitarani but recently, they had developed some differences. On the fateful day, there was a heated exchange of words between the two and Rupesh allegedly misbehaved with her following which she killed herself. The SP further added that the postmortem report revealed that there was no injury on Smitarani’s body and she died of asphyxiation.

However, a whole lot of questions still remain unanswered. Police have seized the mobile phones of both the victim and the accused but are yet to divulge any details of the call records of the duo.

Similarly, Rupesh took the body of Smitarani from his guesthouse to Dharmasala hospital without informing the police in his car. But police have ignored this fact in their investigation and are yet to seize the vehicle.

As per the statement of the accused, the room where Smitarani committed suicide was bolted from inside. But police investigation revealed that there was no damage to the door. Besides, it still remains unknown if police have checked the CCTV footage of the guesthouse during investigation. The entire incident was recorded in the camera on the fateful day.

Police have not brought four acquaintances of Rupesh, who were in the guesthouse on the fateful day and were detained along with him, under the purview of investigation. This apart, the presence of an officer of a local cement company under construction, Zilla Parishad member of the ruling party and two PRI members in the guesthouse during the incident has also raised questions as police are yet to interrogate them.

Adding to the suspense is the lack of unanimity in the versions of higher and subordinate police officials in the case.Smitarani was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the guesthouse owned by Rupesh on Wednesday.