Youth electrocuted, parents await help

On October 12, Arjun Jagat along with a friend had been to the railway station to receive a parcel from a train.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: AFTER losing their 16-year-old son to an accident on October 17 in Nuapada Road Station, parents of Arjun Jagat are awaiting for support from the Railways Department.

On October 12, Arjun Jagat along with a friend had been to the railway station to receive a parcel from a train. However, as the train was supposed to come on the other side of the platform, the two decided to cross the track to get to the other side.

During the period, electrification work of the railways was underway. As Arjun climbed up to the boggie of a good train to go to the other side, he got electrocuted as soon as he reached the top of the boggie.
After sustaining burn injuries, he was shifted to Nuapada hospital from where he was referred to VIMSAR in Burla. However, since Raipur is close to Nuapada, his parents requested to refer him to Ram Krishna Care Hospital in Raipur. As the parents took some time to arrange money for his treatment, he was taken to Raipur after nearly four days.But, upon reaching there, the hospital authorities referred him to Raipur AIIMS. However, Arjun passed away while being shifted.  

Subsequently, he was brought back to Nuapada where his postmortem was conducted.

