Another rape shocker for Kalahandi  

BHAWANIPATNA: A youth of Sanpujhariguda village in Kalahandi district, Susanta Naik was detained on Tuesday by Jaipatna police for allegedly raping a girl and making pictures of the incident viral.

The shocking incident took place on October 5 but came to fore on Tuesday when the girl filed a police complaint in the Jaipatna police station.

The girl, who hails from a village near Jaipatna and studies in a private college at Bhubaneswar, was going home for puja vacations in a bus on October 5. When the bus halted at Bhawanipatna bus stand, she got down to go to the toilet complex nearby. But by the time she returned, the bus had left.

Susanta had reportedly offered the girl a lift in his car. With no other option, she agreed and got into the vehicle. However, after travelling for a few kilometres, he allegedly stopped the car at an isolated location and raped her besides, taking some intimate photographs.

The accused allegedly took her to his house, near her village, and raped her again. He is accused to have then left the girl near Mukhiguda, close to her village, and threatened her to make the photographs viral if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Susanta allegedly made the photographs viral following which, the girl registered police complaint.

He was detained but during interrogation, he refuted the allegation and told police that he was in a relationship with the girl. He alleged that she made the rape allegation against him after being pressurised by some people with vested interest.

A case under section 376 IPC has been registered. A similar incident had occured last month when a girl was allegedly raped by a bus driver and his companions after offering her a lift in his motorcycle near Junagarh.