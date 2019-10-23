Arrival of migratory birds at Chilika delayed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Delay in arrival of migratory birds at Chilika lake has disappointed bird lovers.

Thousands of birds from far off places, including Northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Lake Baikal and other remote parts of Russia arrive at the lake by the end of September every year.

However, this year they are yet to flock the lagoon or Nalaban, the bird sanctuary inside the lake, a forest official said.

Bimal Padhy, a local, has been tracking the birds at the lake for the last one decade. He said delay in the winged guests’ arrival at the lake, despite fall in temperature owing to frequent rains, is a matter of concern.

Forest officials attributed the delay in the birds’ arrival to rise in water level of the lake. However, they have initiated measures for their protection. As is the norm, a round-the-clock control room and 19 temporary camps have been set up at the lake.

Some 10,47,868 birds of 161 different species had thronged the lake last winter.