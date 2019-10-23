BrahMos missile test-fire successful

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully test fired surface-to-surface cruise missile BrahMos in combat mode from the Trek Islands in Car Nicobar Islands off the eastern coast.

The successful launch came a day after another successful test of the weapon in practice configuration by the IAF carried out in the same location.

The twin successful launches were conducted by the IAF’s user unit in operational configuration to assess mission readiness and swift deployment of the tactical missile over long distance.

In the first test conducted on Monday, BrahMos land-attack weapon flawlessly followed the desired flight trajectory and flew for nearly full range of 300 km before successfully hitting the pre-set target with ‘bull’s eye accuracy’, a defence official confirmed.

The formidable BrahMos in combat mode once again destroyed at the designated land target with perfect precision during the second test.

“The two consecutive tests were conducted by the IAF to confirm operational preparedness and combat readiness of BrahMos to validate the missile’s precision hit capability over long distance,” the official informed.

The IAF, which is inching closer to deploy the world class BrahMos air-launched cruise missile on its Su-30 MKI strike fighter platform, has already operationalised the mobile, land-based BrahMos squadron since 2014.

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the multi-role, multi-platform BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has also been inducted in the Indian Army and Navy.

The two-stage missile weighs 3.9 tonne and can carry warheads up to 300 kg. It is the only supersonic cruise missile in the world which can surprise the enemy with its speed, power and precision.

The missile’s high cruise and terminal speed pose a significant challenge for the enemy as it leaves less time for deployment of counter measures.

This was third successful test of the missile in less than one month. On September 30, the missile was test fired from a land-based platform at the Integrated Test Range off Odisha coast.