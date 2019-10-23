Locals oppose power plant project

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: PUBLIC hearing for the proposed power plant by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd (NLC) in Hirma panchayat was called off on Tuesday due to opposition by locals.

NLC has planned to set up a power plant of 2400 MW capacity over 753.13 acre land in the panchayat and State Government had given its permission to survey villages of Kumbhari, Tareikela, Hirma, and

Tumbekela for social impact of the project.

When Sub-Collector Siba Toppo began the hearing, locals opposed the idea of acquiring 753.13 acre of private land in the four villages and refused to take part in the hearing. They alleged that people of at least 15 villages in the panchayat will be affected if the power plant is set up. Only three persons expressed their willing to support the project.

Toppo said the next date of hearing will be decided after consultation with the villagers.

General Manager (HR) of NLC, Satyamurty Prasad said the affected persons will be compensated adequately.