Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission censures Cuttack police on SCB road chaos

Says there is a tacit consent of local police for re-encroachment.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic chaos on Ranihat-SCB Medical Road in Cuttack on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: What can be a more scathing indictment of Cuttack police and civic administration than the fact that their “deliberate” inaction in clearing encroachments from two vital roads connecting the SCB Medical College and Hospital has been deemed a human rights violation by Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

Taking a strong view of the condition of the roads that lead to the premier medical institution of the State, OHRC has gone to the extent of remarking that the inaction “gives an impression that for re-encroachment there is a tacit consent of local police”.

“As we remember, earlier eviction drive was done in the area but no steps have been taken by the authorities to prevent re-encroachment. We have been reminded of a case where the Orissa High Court has directed that it is the responsibility of the local IIC to see the area made encroachment-free are not re-encroached. But it has not been followed,” the Commission observed.

The Commission’s observations hold true as the roads, particularly the stretch from Ranihat Chhak to SCBMCH, have entirely been taken over by unregulated vehicle parking and encroachments with the police acting as a co-conspirator in the act. Quite interestingly, a traffic police outpost has been set up right on the spot with constables, home-guards and other personnel posted all through the busy hours. Yet, vehicles continue to be illegally parked and the auto-rickshaw mafia continues to create chaos - all in the presence of law-enforcement personnel.

This illegal blockade of roads results in obstruction of movement of ambulances and vehicles carrying patients to the hospital. The ambulances and other vehicles with patients are often detained for long periods due to the traffic snarls, with serious consequences at times. 
In the face of such blatant inaction, affected people have accused the police and administration of availing illegal gratification to allow such things. “The situation has arose due to an unholy nexus between the diagnostic centres, officers of Cuttack Development Authority and local police,” the petitioner also alleged.

Further ahead, the road stretch from Eats Chhak to Cardiology department has turned a slum. In 2010, on the instructions of the Orissa High Court, the Jai Maa Mangala slum on the SCBMCH campus was demolished and the slum dwellers evicted. But only a few months after, the evicted people made the road stretch their home. 

Many of them even have even constructed temporary toilets and bathrooms on the road while hotels, eateries, tea and betel shops have also come up constricting the busy road, used by thousands of ailing people everyday.

While both the administration and the Commissionerate Police have remained mute spectators to the issue, residents and patients continued to suffer in the choked traffic. After failing to get respite from traffic chaos, people recently knocked the door of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to get relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission Cuttack police human rights violation
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp