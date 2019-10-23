Home States Odisha

Odisha second in crimes against women

The annual Crime in India Report 2017 published by NCRB was released on Monday after a delay of more than a year.

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 94 complaints per one lakh population, Odisha recorded second-highest number of crimes against women in the country after Assam in 2017. The State registered 20,098 cases of crimes against women during the year.

As per the latest statistics released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women are on the rise in the State as 17,200 cases were registered in 2015 and 17,837 cases in 2016. The State reported a rise of 2,261 cases in 2017 than the previous year.While Assam recorded the highest crime rate of 143 per lakh population in the country, Odisha and Telangana recorded a crime rate of 94 each followed by Haryana (88) and Rajasthan (73). 

Among the crimes, cases related to cruelty by husband topped the chart with 2,525 complaints, followed by kidnapping (2,773), rape (2,070) and dowry related deaths (365).

While 9,132 cases of assault on women with intent to outraging her modesty were registered in the year, 1,285 girls below 18 years and 785 women above 18 years were sexually assaulted. The State had recorded 2,316 dowry cases and 23 cyber crimes against women. Of 2,070 rape cases, the offenders were known to victims in 1,061 cases and 853 rapes were committed on the pretext of marriage.
The annual crime data revealed that 207 girl children were victims of sexual violence, including 150 rape incidents. The disposal rate of crime against women, however, is negligible in the State as 95,136 cases are pending for trial. 

The crime against children has come down as 3,185 cases were registered in 2017 against 3,286 in 2016. As many as 2,562 cases were reported in 2015. 
In cyber crime, the State recorded a sharp rise. While 317 complaints were lodged in 2016, the number of cases increased to 824 in 2017. As many as 333 online frauds were reported and 200 persons, including one woman were arrested that year. However, the pendency rate of such cases is 93.6 per cent and conviction rate is 9.8 per cent.     

With 494 corruption cases, Odisha recorded second highest after Maharashtra (925).  
