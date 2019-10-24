Congress women hit streets, demand transfer of Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Mahila Congress on Wednesday staged protest in front of the SP office at Panikoili here demanding CBI probe into the death of Village Level Worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer of Haridaspur Smitarani Biswal.

Hundreds of Congress women took out a rally from Panikoili Chowk to the SP office. The agitators, led by district Mahila Congress president Ritashree Mohanty, also demanded transfer of Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena.

Meena had said prima facie, it appeared that the VLW committed suicide over fissures in her extramarital affair with Rupesh Bhadra, in whose guesthouse she was found dead on October 16. Police have arrested Rupesh for his complicity in the death of Smitarani.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday announced to file FIR against Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena for allegedly influencing the investigation process in the mysterious death of the PEO.

State vice-president of the saffron party Samir Mohanty accused the SP of trying to suppress the case.

A BJP delegation met Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and submitted a memorandum.

The BJP and Congress has been demanding to hand over the case to the CBI.