Guideline for WSHGs to collect electricity bills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued a set of guidelines for selection of women self-help groups (WSHGs) and SHG federation for metering, billing and collection of electricity charges from single and three-phase domestic consumers.

As per the guideline, WSHGs to be engaged for the purpose must have completed two years of existence, active bank account, regular meeting register, updated passbook, monthly savings by members, ability to undertake electricity billing and collection of charges.

One WSHG will be selected for electricity billing and collection of charges in one panchayat or ward. The District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) will communicate the final list of selected WSHGs to the discom concerned for execution of agreement after which an orientation programme will be organised.



The WSHGs will maintain books of records as prescribed by discom concerned. The groups will submit their monthly bills to junior managers of their respective electrical divisions and the latter will certify the bills.

The WSHGs will get remuneration of Rs 5 per consumer for billing and Rs 6 per consumer per month for collection. In case collection is between 100-120 per cent (pc) of the collection amount of the corresponding month of the previous year, the incentive will be 10 pc on the incremental amount. If it is above 120 pc, the incentive will be 15 pc.

For new or regularisation of consumers, the WSHGs will receive Rs100 per consumer. They will get the remuneration on monthly basis. Besides, remuneration or incentive for other related activities as agreed upon by the discoms will be paid to the WSHGs.

There will be two committees - block level headed by CDPO and district level headed by DSWO - for monitoring. The block committee will meet once in two months to review management of billing, collection of charges and settlement of bills or related issues.