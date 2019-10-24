Home States Odisha

Houseboats in Chilika, Bhitarkanika to promote water-based tourism in Odisha

In July, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation had conducted a three-day familiarisation trip to Bhitarkanika and Chilika with an aim to attract more foreign and inland tourists.
 

Published: 24th October 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The surfing festival at Puri will be organised in association with Surfing Federation of India

The surfing festival at Puri will be organised in association with Surfing Federation of India.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote water-based tourism, the state government on Wednesday decided to start houseboat operation in Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika National Park.

“In the first phase, the houseboat facilities would be available in Chilika and Bhitarkanika. The boats would be run by the private operators on operation and management basis,” said Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev after a high level meeting here.

The surfing festival at Puri will be organised in association with Surfing Federation of India and steps will be taken to make it an annual event, he added.

In July, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation had conducted a three-day familiarisation trip to Bhitarkanika and Chilika with an aim to attract more foreign and inland tourists.

Dev said, “It was decided to take up nine tourism circuits and 13 destinations in different parts of the State for development under new tourism promotion activities.” 

The identified sites are Rambha tourism cluster, Kantilo cluster, Gandhi circuit, Sun City Konark, Budhist circuit, Daringbadi complex, Samuka beach, Konark marine drive eco-retreat, houseboat operations in different places, surfing festival at Puri and Dak Bungalow trail in Odisha.

This was decided at the Tourism Advisory Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Reviewing the tourism promotion activities, the Chief Secretary directed the department to focus development of tourism destinations and promotion of Odisha Tourism in different parts of India to attract more domestic tourists. He also advised to start ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives in the department and develop various destinations as per the feedback from the people and tourists.

Meanwhile, roadshows on Odisha Tourism have been organised at Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

It was decided at the meeting to hold road shows in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Raipur, Surat and Jaipur. Such shows will also be conducted in Kulalampur, Bangkok, Bali and Jakarta to attract international tourists and private sector investment in tourism sector. 

The secretaries and senior officers of several departments, representatives from tour operators, travel agents, hotel and restaurant associations participated in the discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park Chilika Lake
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp