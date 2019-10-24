Houseboats in Chilika, Bhitarkanika to promote water-based tourism in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote water-based tourism, the state government on Wednesday decided to start houseboat operation in Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika National Park.



“In the first phase, the houseboat facilities would be available in Chilika and Bhitarkanika. The boats would be run by the private operators on operation and management basis,” said Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev after a high level meeting here.

The surfing festival at Puri will be organised in association with Surfing Federation of India and steps will be taken to make it an annual event, he added.



In July, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation had conducted a three-day familiarisation trip to Bhitarkanika and Chilika with an aim to attract more foreign and inland tourists.



Dev said, “It was decided to take up nine tourism circuits and 13 destinations in different parts of the State for development under new tourism promotion activities.”

The identified sites are Rambha tourism cluster, Kantilo cluster, Gandhi circuit, Sun City Konark, Budhist circuit, Daringbadi complex, Samuka beach, Konark marine drive eco-retreat, houseboat operations in different places, surfing festival at Puri and Dak Bungalow trail in Odisha.



This was decided at the Tourism Advisory Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Reviewing the tourism promotion activities, the Chief Secretary directed the department to focus development of tourism destinations and promotion of Odisha Tourism in different parts of India to attract more domestic tourists. He also advised to start ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives in the department and develop various destinations as per the feedback from the people and tourists.



Meanwhile, roadshows on Odisha Tourism have been organised at Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

It was decided at the meeting to hold road shows in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Raipur, Surat and Jaipur. Such shows will also be conducted in Kulalampur, Bangkok, Bali and Jakarta to attract international tourists and private sector investment in tourism sector.



The secretaries and senior officers of several departments, representatives from tour operators, travel agents, hotel and restaurant associations participated in the discussion.