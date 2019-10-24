Home States Odisha

Jumbo herd sparks panic in Odisha's Jalda

The squad members are on their toes to prevent the elephants from entering residential areas of Jalda.

Published: 24th October 2019

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Presence of a herd of 17 wild elephants in Jalda area here since Tuesday night has sparked panic among the locals. A drive to chase away the elephants to a safe distance had to be stopped abruptly due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening. 

Assistant Conservator of Forest Dilip Sahu said the drive to send the elephant herd to the other side of Brahmani river had to be suspended due to heavy rains. Elephant squad members are observing the movement of the herd which is holed up in a small forest near Jalda A-Block area. 

The squad members are on their toes to prevent the elephants from entering residential areas of Jalda. The drive to chase away the herd will resume after the weather improves, Sahu added.

Anthrax suspicion in tusker’s death

Sambalpur: A tusker was found dead in a jungle near Badpati village under Bhaliakata panchayat in Rairakhol Wildlife Division on Wednesday. The age of the elephant is estimated to be around 35-40 years. Some villagers first spotted the carcass of the tusker in the morning.

On being informed, a team of Forest officials rushed to the spot along with veterinary doctor. Preliminary examination by the doctor revealed that the jumbo may have died due to Anthrax. The carcass was seized and autopsy performed. Blood samples have been sent for tests.

