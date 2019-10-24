Home States Odisha

KIIT International School hosts first Ted-ed talk in Odisha

KIIT and KISS president Saswati Bal said KIIT International School is the only school in the state and second in the country to host a TED talk event.

Published: 24th October 2019

A speaker at the first TEDEd programme of KIIT International School in Bhubaneswar.

A speaker at the first TEDEd programme of KIIT International School in Bhubaneswar. | ( Photo | Biswanath Swain )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Creativity, combined with positivity and self-confidence, can take an individual to new heights, opined internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik on Wednesday.

Addressing the first TED-Ed talk event of KIIT International School here, Pattnaik said his creativity and self-confidence helped him become a sand artist. 

“When I was in school, I didn’t have a drawing book or colour pencils. But that didn’t deter me from becoming an artist. My creativity guided me to use the beach at Puri as canvas,” Pattnaik said, adding that with practice, he developed the self-confidence to promote and take this art form forward.

Head of Strategic Management, MICA College, Ahmedabad Falguni Vasavada, who delivered her talk on modernity, said what makes one ‘modern’ is his/her internal make-up.

“For me, modernity is about evolution. How well you have evolved from your predecessors is determined by how well you are questioning the set norms and stereotypes prevailing around you,” she said. Falguni also advised students not to lose their best years of life worrying about what will people will say about them.

Sister Deepa, Senior Member of Awakening India, Bramhakumari Society,  addressed the students on spirituality and said India needs ignited minds to become a world power.

Spiritual understanding and meditation help in igniting minds, she said. KIIT and KISS president Saswati Bal said KIIT International School is the only school in the state and second in the country to host a TED talk event.

