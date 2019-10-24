Home States Odisha

Man stabs two to death, injures four when accused of extra-marital affair by panchayat in Odisha

Man stabs two to death, injures four when accused of extra-marital relationship by the panchayat.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:55 AM

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A khap panchayat held in Malkangiri district to hear a case of marital discord turned bloody when two persons were stabbed to death and four others injured by a man on Tuesday night. The accused Vidhan Mirdha was been arrested.

Vidhan of MPV-33 was married to Sudhesna Mirdha of the same village. He had, however, allegedly developed illicit relationship with another woman which was opposed by Sudhesna. She alleged that Vidhan used to torture her when she questioned him about his extra-martial relationship.

A khap panchayat was called in the village to decide Vidhan’s fate at around 9 pm on Tuesday. He, however, did not come to the meeting on time and two villagers - Madhabi Ray and Biswanath Ray - were sent to his house to get him. When he appeared at the meeting place, the panchayat pronounced him guilty of having an illicit relationship and torturing his wife. 

Angered by the decision, he went on a rampage and stabbed Madhabi, Biswanath along with four others present at the meeting. The villagers, in retaliation, assaulted Vidhan and Kalpana who was also present in the meeting. They also called the police. 

The injured were rushed to Kalimela Community Health Centre(CHC) where Madhabi and Biswanath died. Four others - Sachin Mistry, Anju Sana, Manoranjan Mondal and Sumitra Roy - were admitted to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital and on Wednesday shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Koraput after their condition deteriorated. Police arrested both Vidhan and Kalpana and admitted them to the Koraput MCH.

Police deployment has been made in MPV-33 as the situation continues to remain tense over the incident.

