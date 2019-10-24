MCH doctors attacked by patient’s relatives in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Doctor of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) staged demonstration outside the MCH on Wednesday protesting attack on two doctors in the paediatric ward by attendants of a patient on Tuesday.

A minor boy S Bag was suffering from high fever and admitted to the ward four days back. On Tuesday night, his relatives called the doctor on duty in the paediatric ward Dr Debabrata Samal and verbally abused him on the ground that there was no improvement in the boy’s condition.



Even as Dr Samal told them that the boy’s condition is fine, they did not pay heed and assaulted him. A senior lady doctor rushed to the spot to pacify the boy’s attendants but they also abused and assaulted her. Stating that they would treat him in another hospital, the attendants then forcibly took the boy away from the MCH.

Protesting the incident, doctors of the MCH staged dharna and demanded action against the accused persons. They said such incidents demoralise duty-bound doctors who are working round the clock to provide healthcare to people of the district. The doctors further said it is difficult for them to do their duties during night hours without adequate security in the hospital.

The MCH Superintendent, HK Dali said a complaint has been lodged in the Koraput police station against the accused. During investigation, police verified the CCTV footage of the ward to ascertain identity of the accused.