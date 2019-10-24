Odia actress harassed on the road, video goes viral

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A video of an Ollywood actress and her colleagues getting harassed by two bike-borne miscreants in the city went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when actress Bobby Parida and her colleagues were returning in a car from Khandagiri. On the way, two anti-socials started harassing by following them. One of the anti-socials was reportedly holding an alcohol bottle.

In the video, which was shot by the occupants of the car, Parida and her friends can be heard discussing to inform the police about the miscreants.

Later, they visited Nayapalli police station and informed the matter. Sources said the actress wanted a police vehicle to escort her till Cuttack.



“A PCR van was engaged to trace a missing person in Salia Sahi and no other vehicle was available at the police station. But the diary charge officer informed the control room to alert all the PCR vans in the city, a police officer said.

“We have received a complaint in this regard and a case has been registered. Investigation is on,” said Zone-V ACP Anil Kumar Mishra said.