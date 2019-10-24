Odisha bypoll: BJD's Rita Sahu leads over BJP by 75,247 votes in Bijepur

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: BJD candidate Rita Sahu has established a lead of 75,247 votes over her nearest rival Sanat Gartia of the BJP in the by-poll to Odisha's Bijepur Assembly constituency.

Sahu has secured 1,03,318 votes while Gartia has garnered 28,071 votes.

Congress candidate Dilip Kumar Panda is trailing at the third position with 4,287 votes, an election official said.

The by-election to the politically-sensitive seat in Bargarh district was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won from two seats in the Assembly polls held in April, resigned from Bijepur and retained his home-turf Hinjili in Ganjam district.