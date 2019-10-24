Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks more investment in food processing 

The event was organised by PICOL to enlighten potential investors and stakeholders about the investment opportunities available in Odisha.

Published: 24th October 2019 10:30 AM

food grains, grains, wheat

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Energy, Industries and MSME Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra invited investors and entrepreneurs to invest in food processing sector in Odisha. 

“Food processing is one of the most promising sectors in the state with a high potential to grow in the future. With the country’s agro and food processing sector expected to reach US $530 billion by 2020, an ideal business eco-system can contribute significantly in the state,” he said at an interactive session on food processing sector.

The event was organised by PICOL to enlighten potential investors and stakeholders about the investment opportunities available in the State. Mishra said the state government has an industry-friendly policy and introduced a single-window system to facilitate service delivery.

“Odisha is endowed with natural resources, long coastline and favourable climatic conditions for production of a variety of fruits, vegetables and marine produces,” he added.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said with availability of raw materials, 10 agro-climatic zones, agriculture resources, seafood, farming landscape, adequate cold storage capacity and easy connectivity to ASEAN region, Odisha has all the ingredients required for the food processing and seafood sector to flourish. 

In his presentation on National Food Processing Policy Ecosystem, IPICOL Managing Director Nitin Jawale emphasised on how the food processing industry is of enormous significance as it provides vital linkages and synergies between the two pillars of the economy - agriculture and industry.

