Swabhiman Anchal villagers renew panchayat demand in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Residents of 20 villages under Swabhiman Anchal have threatened to hit the streets if the State Government does not declare Muduliguda as a new panchayat by bifurcating Nakamamudi panchayat and provide basic amenities to people of the erstwhile cut-off region.

Holding a Prajameli (public meeting) at Khajuripada under Nakamamudi panchayat limits on Wednesday which was attended by people of 20 villages under four panchayats of Swabhiman Anchal, villagers alleged that they have to travel 60 km in the motor launch from Dyke-III and walk for another five km to reach Nakamamudi panchayat office to get their PDS quota, old age pension and other essential works done. Moreover, Government benefits failed to reach most of the villages under the four panchayats.

Although villagers have been demanding formation of Muduliguda panchayat by bifurcating Nakamamundi, the State Government has remained silent on the issue. They threatened to gherao the Collectorate in Malkangiri if their demand is not met soon.

The villagers had held a similar meeting on June 28 this year when Korukonda block administration had assured to look into the issue.

However, no action has been taken yet, said a villager of Nakamamundi, Madan Khara, adding that Government’s apathy towards them will lead to tribal unrest in the area.

Villagers claimed that although Gurupriya bridge has connected Swabhiman Anchal to the mainland, there are more than 100 villages in the region where motor launch is the only means of communication.