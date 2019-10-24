Home States Odisha

Training for health care providers in Odisha

The team led by Advisor of Public Health Administration at the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) Dr Himanshu Bhusan visited Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts for three days.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda also spoke also spoke at the event.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Review Mission (CRM) team of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended the State Government to increase manpower and training of health care providers along with intensifying paramedics awareness campaign on various communicable and non-communicable diseases.

They inspected infrastructure, cleanliness, availability of free medicine under Niramaya, diagnostics under NIDAN, free dialysis and chemotherapy and appreciated the efforts of the State Government to provide affordable qualitative health care services.

Dr Bhusan said the 5T initiative will work as catalyst in improvement of health care sector by providing cashless, hassle-free and quality health care.

“Odisha has shown a substantial improvement in urban health management,” he said.  

