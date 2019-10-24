Winter is coming, homeless shelters still not ready in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With winter only a few weeks away, a chilling future awaits the city’s homeless as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is yet to make the new night shelters operational.



The SMC had started construction of three new shelters at Badbazar in Sambalpur, near taxi stand at Hirakud and VIMSAR in Burla three years back. Though the work is close to completion, it is still unclear when these buildings will be put to use. The civic body has already missed two deadlines for operationalisation of these shelters.

While the estimated cost of the SUH at Badbazar is Rs 80 lakh, the ones at Burla and Hirakud have been constructed with a budget of around Rs 40 lakh each. The Sambalpur SUH has a capacity to accommodate 100 people and the remaining two have space for 50 persons each.

Currently, the city has only one Government Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) with a capacity to accommodate 35 persons. However, since it is situated on the premises of the district headquarters hospital (DHH), the shelter is used by attendants of patients who come to the DHH for treatment.



In absence of shelters, many homeless and destitute persons are forced to spend nights at railway stations and in front of business establishments throughout the year. But during winter and rains, their miseries increase manifold.

Social worker Atul Mahakud said, “I have seen nearly 50 rickshaw pullers sleeping outside the gate of GM University every night. The new shelters would come has a huge relief for such people.”



Moreover, if the SUH near VIMSAR becomes operational, it would provide respite to the attendants of poor patients coming to the medical facility for treatment, he added.



SMC Commissioner Lingaraj Panda said Hirakud SUH has been completed while only furnishing work is left in the rest two shelters. Though a fixed timeline cannot be assured, it will be completed soon, he said.

Sources said the Request For Proposal (RFP) has been put up for selecting an agency for operation and maintenance of the SUHs. Since the entire process takes nearly 30-40 days, the SUHs are not likely to be operational by this winter.