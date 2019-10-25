11,627 acre ganja crops destroyed  

By Express News Service

Police destroyed ganja crops over 11,627.244 acre of land in the State in 2018-19 against the target of 5,310 acre. At a high level multi-agency coordination meeting here on Thursday, DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma instructed officers to break the backbone of cannabis-related crimes by carrying out effective financial investigation.

The meeting, which was organised by Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch, was attended by senior officers of Odisha Police, Excise department, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC).

This year, police have registered 650 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 1035 persons and seized 315.89 kg of cannabis from the accused. Scientific officers of ORSAC informed that efforts are being taken to develop satellite-based inputs of cannabis cultivation areas. Meanwhile, the target of destroying ganja crops in 2019-20 has been fixed at 8,000 acre.