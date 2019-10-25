Bhadra guesthouse to be razed

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The district administration on Thursday announced to demolish the guesthouse of Rupesh Bhadra, where the village level worker and panchayat extension officer Smitarani Biswal was found dead on October 16. The guesthouse was illegally built on Government land.  Jajpur Collector Ranjan Das said investigation by Revenue officials revealed that Bhadra, who is in jail for alleged complicity in the death of Smitarani, built the guesthouse by encroaching on Government land.

“We have already served notice on the illegal occupants to raze the building. However, it will not be demolished immediately due to the ongoing police investigation into the VLW’s death. The opinion of Jajpur SP has also been sought in this regard,” the Collector said.Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area, he added.

Investigation revealed that Bhadra constructed the guesthouse on two plots - 290 and 291 - in an area measuring 17 decimal in Baligari. At least 4 out of the 17 decimal is forest land and the rest is Anabadi Kisam (status).Sources said in wake of allegations by the public that the guesthouse was illegally constructed on Government land in 2017, then Dharmasala Tehsildar Pravas Chandra Behuria had ordered a probe and found the claims to be true.

Later, he ordered to demolish the illegal structure. However, the building was not razed and a false report was allegedly made by then local Revenue Inspector Khirabdi Panda and later, submitted to the tehsil administration.

Raghav Behera, a resident of Haridaspur, said the then Dharmasala Tehsildar ordered the demolition of the guesthouse on paper and the RI concerned also executed it in a similar fashion. But, nothing was done. 
District Congress president Manoj Kumar Rout claimed that Bhadra had a good rapport with ruling party leaders and was able to construct the palatial building on Government land with the support of local tehsil officials.

