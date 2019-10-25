Home States Odisha

Biometrics queue for pension proves fatal for octogenarian

The octogenarian, unable to bear the hot and humid conditions on the day, collapsed and was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital where he breathed his last. 

Published: 25th October 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a heart rending incident, an 80-year-old man standing in a queue to get his biometric data recorded at an old-age pension camp held at Orampada village collapsed and died shortly after on Monday. The deceased Dilip Dey had been to the camp to get his biometric data recorded as per the orders of Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and ADM Yeddula Vijay. As per the order, those eligible for old-age pension are required to get their biometrics recorded at camps being conducted across the district.  

The move has now drawn flak from all quarters. Social activist and former president of Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) Biren Senapati said, “Nowhere else in Odisha is biometric enrolment compulsory for availing pension under Government’s welfare schemes.” Dey was weak and infirm and was carried by his relatives to the camp. After waiting for long in the queue, when his turn came, the biometric device failed to record his fingerprint despite several attempts.  

The octogenarian, unable to bear the hot and humid conditions on the day, collapsed and was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital where he breathed his last. Senapati said with biometric devices often failing to read fingerprints a sizable number of beneficiaries fail to get subsidised ration at Government retail shops.  

The RMC Commissioner did not respond to calls made for his comments on the matter. However, Deputy Commissioner of RMC SS Bhoi said biometric attendance was introduced to eliminated ghost and fake old-age pension beneficiaries. The old manual system of allowance distribution has been restored for November. From December, the pension amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries using the Direct Benefit Transfer mode, he said. RMC provides pensions to around 20,000 elderly, widow and disabled beneficiaries through nine distribution centres between 15th and 17th of every month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp