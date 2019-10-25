Home States Odisha

Govt plans staff promotion against SC norms

However, their request was turned down by the Government.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In a move that will disturb the post-based principle settled by the Supreme Court in 1995, the State Government is going to consider the case of Section Officers belonging to reserved category for promotion to the rank of Desk Officers against unreserved vacancies.A meeting of the Department Promotion Committee (DPC) is scheduled to meet here on Friday under the chairmanship of Home Secretary to consider the promotion of Section Officers working in different departments for filling up of around 300 posts of Desk Officers lying vacant.

The Section Officers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and initially selected under rules of reservation have been demanding promotion against unreserved vacancy with a plea of their higher position in  the inter-se-seniority list.Informed sources in the Government said, the Home department is considering the case in their favour even knowing well that there is no such provision either under the Odisha Reservation of Vacancies (ORV) Act or the rules framed thereof to give such promotion.

In a similar case, some scheduled category employees had made representation to the State Government in 2010 for promotion of Desk Officers to the rank of Deputy Secretary against vacancies in unreserved category. However, their request was turned down by the Government.

The Law department observed, “The Government has to apply the cadre strength as a unit in the operation of roster in order to ascertain whether a class/group is adequately represented in the service. The cadre strength as unit also ensures that upper ceiling limit of 50 per cent is not violated.”The move of the Government is strongly resented by the general category employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp