Home States Odisha

Haridaspur-Paradip rail line faces NGT hurdle  

Tribunal had formed a committee to conduct spot verification

Published: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Laying of earth bed for the 39-km Haridaspur-Paradip railway line project has come under the shadow with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposing penalty for unlawful extraction of soil on the contractors engaged by Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) for it.“The imposition of penalty shall include cost of damage caused to the environment and environmental compensation apart from prosecution of the persons committing such infractions,” said NGT’s Principal Bench (New Delhi) in its order.

“It is made clear that no extraction of minor minerals shall be undertaken further without first obtaining necessary environmental clearance and paying the environmental compensation and the damages as directed,” the order clarified.The Bench comprising Justice S P Wangdi (Judicial Member) and Dr S S Garybyal (Expert Member) issued the order on October 14 on a petition alleging illegal extraction of soil in Mahakalpada, Marsaghai, Derabish and Kendrapara tehsil areas by four contractors engaged by RVNL for laying of earth bed for the railway line.

The Tribunal had formed a committee to conduct spot verification and submit report. The panel found ‘rampant violation with neither consent to operate nor environmental clearance for lifting of ordinary earth’ while recommending direction to RVNL to obtain all statutory clearances as required for the project for extraction of soil for completion of the project. 

The committee also recommended direction to all Tehsildars concerned of Kendrapara district to impose penalty for excavation of soil on the contractors and form an independent expert committee to assess the cost of restitution of the environment if any.

Endorsing the report, the Tribunal in its order said, “The recommendations made by the committee shall be acted upon by the State agencies concerned, more particularly the District Collector, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Odisha.”“The cost of restitution of the environment may be assessed by the OSPCB in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board,” the Tribunal order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp