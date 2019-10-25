Home States Odisha

Headmaster canes boys for opposing class suspension

Arabinda said due to heavy rainfall, school headmaster Nityananada Jena suspended classes and forced the students to go back home.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, three students of a Government High School in Naugaon block sustained injuries after being caned by the headmaster for opposing suspension of classes on Thursday.The victims are Arabinda Biswal, Kanha Parida , Sukadev Barik, all students of Class X in Sri Jagannath High School, Garei.

Arabinda said due to heavy rainfall, school headmaster Nityananada Jena suspended classes and forced the students to go back home. However, since it was raining hard, the students refused and requested the teachers to continues classes till 4 pm. This infuriated the headmaster who caned the three students.Sources said of total 59 students in Class X, only 20 including eight girls came to school braving the rains. When the headmaster asked the students to go back home, some of them refused on the plea that they will get drenched in the rain. “The teacher often gets angry over petty issues and regularly canes us,” alleged one of the student.

The students sustained injuries on their backs and arms. 
The matter came to light after a student called his parents and complained about the incident. Protesting the action of Nityananada, locals demanded strict action against him and urged his transfer from the school.

“According to the Right to Education Act, no child shall be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment and whoever contravenes this provision shall be liable to disciplinary action under the service rules,” said a villager.Later on the day, Arabinda’s father Pabitra Mohan Biswal lodged a complaint with Garei police following an investigation has been launched into the incident.Contacted, headmaster Nityananada said, “It was my mistake to cane the students for disobeying teachers and creating disturbance in the classroom.  I have apologised to the parents.”

