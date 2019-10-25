Home States Odisha

Rain casts shadow over bumper yield

The low pressure-induced incessant rain has reportedly caused widespread damage to kharif crops, mostly standing paddy crops, in the State.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

The low pressure-induced incessant rain has reportedly caused widespread damage to kharif crops, mostly standing paddy crops, in the State.With rice plants are in flowering to rpening stage, reports received from different districts said the excessive unseasonal rains will spell doom for farmers who were anticipating a bumper harvest this year. With large parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara have so far received extremely heavy rainfall in the last two days, this could impact final yield of paddy in those fields where ‘lodging’ has taken place.

Lodging is the bending over of the stems near ground level of crops, which makes them very difficult to harvest, and can reduce yield. Gourahari Jena, a farmer of Budhaama panchayat of Kabisuryanagar block in Ganjam district, said vast stretches of crop fields are waterlogged with reports of rice plant lodging.

With the Met office forecasting more rains, the prospects of rice plants recovering to standing position appears bleak. “We were expecting a bumper harvest this kharif as the weather was favourable to crop conditions. Now we have lost hope,” Jena rued.However, the exact quantum of damage and extent of loss will be ascertained only after a proper assessment is made. Report from districts will arrive only after the current spell of rain is over, said a senior agronomist of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department.

The early and medium varieties of paddy crops were in harvesting stage when the system in the Bay of Bengal hit the State. The harvested crops were damaged as the farmers had little time to save the same.
Apart from paddy, kharif crops like maize, groundnut and cotton were in maturity stage and ready for harvest. As draining out of water from the crop field is not possible, the groundnut crop will be badly damaged, the sources said. In its advisory to farmers before the rains, the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) had asked them to postpone harvesting mature paddy.

Gloomy situation
11 districts received extremely heavy rainfall
Lodging of rice plants reported in several acre of paddy fields
Groundnut crops to be badly damaged

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp