Six held for kidnapping

Jeypore Town police on Thursday arrested six persons for abducting a man from Faridabad after a search operation in the rural areas of the sub-division.

JEYPORE:  Jeypore Town police on Thursday arrested six persons for abducting a man from Faridabad after a search operation in the rural areas of the sub-division.Police said the victim, Pramod Kumar Yadav, had come to Jeypore in connection with a pending court case on Tuesday. While he was preparing to leave the town, some miscreants kidnapped him from Jeypore bus stand. Later, they demanded a ransom of `1 lakh from Pramod’s brother, who stays in New Delhi and threatened to kill him if the amount was not paid within 24 hours.

The victim’s brother approached Pramod’s lawyer B K Rai Jenadeo and the latter filed an FIR in Jeypore Town police station on Wednesday. A team of Town police, led by IIC Baleswar Gidhi, swung into action and raided several places in Jeypore Sadar and traced the victim to Dhubuli village.Pramod was rescued by the team and the six miscreants arrested. While five of them are from Jeypore, one is from Muniguda in Rayagada district.

