Snatching gang busted, 13 gold chains recovered  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police busted a chain-snatching gang by arresting three of its members and recovering a huge cache of gold ornaments. The arrested are Balaram Sahu alias Babuna (36) of Sahapur in Jajpur, Ranjit Malia alias Tutu (40) of Kafla Bazar, Rajkiran Prasad Saha (28) and Keshab Samal (36) of Bidanasi Gopal Sahi.

“One Saumya Ranjan Nayak of Lekhanpur had filed an FIR alleging that he was going home along with his friend on a scooty on October 13 night when two unidentified bike-borne miscreants intercepted them on IB Road near Irrigation Office and fled the spot after assaulting them and snatching a gold chain weighing about 18gms,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

After investigation, the accused were apprehended. Two pairs of gold ear rings, 13 gold chains and a gold locket snatched from different places in Jagatpur, Cuttack Sadar, Choudwar, Badambadi and Markat Nagar police station were recovered besides the bike used in the crime, informed Singh adding that the accused persons would be remanded after their production in court.