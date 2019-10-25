Train services affected  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Train services in East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction were affected on Thursday due to heavy rains. While three pairs of trains, including one pair of Express, have been cancelled, several trains were running behind schedule. Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger was detained at Araku and Araku-Visakhapatnam Special train at Borraguhalu due to landslide that covered the tracks between Chimidipalli and Boracaves. As rain continued delaying restoration works, Araku-Visakhapatnam Special train ran via Koraput, Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

The train picked up passengers from Kirandu-Visakhapatnam Passenger that was stationed at Araku. Water from city municipal drains and nearby areas entered Vizianagaram station yards submerging railway tracks. Signalling posts and track circuits were affected at many stations due to flow of rainwater throughout the night.

Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express was terminated at Srikakulam and it ran empty up to Visakhapatnam. Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, Visakhapatnam-Berhampur and Berhampur-Visakhapatnam Passenger trains were cancelled. Chief PRO of ECoR J P Mishra said, “Railway staff were deployed at Vizianagaram to clear water from tracks. They were on alert near bridges to monitor safe movement of trains.”

