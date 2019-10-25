Two die as rain spreads havoc

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rain triggered by a well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal led to mudslide in hill top areas in Gajapati and Rayagada districts and water-logging in several parts of the State throwing life out of gear on Thursday. Official sources said Kulung and Titising villages under Badakalakote panchayat of Gumma block in Gajapati district have been badly affected in mudslide. At least 20 houses have been damaged while 381 persons of about 75 families have been evacuated and sheltered in the nearby church. The district administration has provided cooked and dry foods for them. Fire personnel have been deployed in the affected area for rescue operation. Several cattle have perished in the mudslide.

Communication on Gunupur-Putasing road in Rayagada was disrupted due to rockslide from the nearby hill. Work is underway for clearing the road using rock breaker. Two persons died and several persons were injured in wall collapse in Keonjhar, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts. One Makara Munda of Mishramal in Keonjhar district died and two others were injured as a portion of mud wall collapsed on them.

In another incident, a woman was killed and another person critically injured on Duluri main road in Kandhamal district after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling from Daringibadi.

The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack bore the brunt of water-logging following the heavy downpour. While rainwater entered several low-lying houses, traffic was disrupted for hours. Civic authorities of both the cities deployed pump sets to drain out rainwater.

Residents in Ward 5 of Banpur NAC remained water-logged due to flash flood in Salia river. Six families have been shifted to safer places after water entered the houses and they have been provided with dry foods. Water level in Vamsadhara river at Kashinagar has risen to 54.65 metre against the danger level of 54.60 metre. Other major rivers are flowing below danger level. Since the rainfall in the southern districts have subsided, water level in Vamsadhara is likely to recede soon.

The State received an average rainfall of 45.10 mm during last 24 hours. The average rainfall in five districts remained more than 100 mm. Puri recorded highest 138.3 mm rainfall, followed by Ganjam 125.2 mm, Khurda 105.7 mm, Gajapati 100.6 mm and Jagatsinghpur 100 mm.

While 46 blocks have recorded rainfall of 100 mm and above, Krushnaprasad block in Puri received 249.4 mm rainfall and Chikiti block in Ganjam registered 203.0 mm rain. Schools and Anganwadi centres were closed by district administrations in eights districts following heavy rainfall. Keeping in view the forecast of rain in next 48 hours, the State Government has decided to close schools and Anganwadi centres in ten districts - Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Friday.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed collectors of ten districts to remain alert in view of the red warning for five districts for heavy to very heavy Rainfall) and yellow warning for the rest five district for heavy rainfall. They have been instructed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any exigencies.