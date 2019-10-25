Water harvesting in Deogarh villages  

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : The district administration has started a programme ‘Gaan Pani Gaan Re’ to implement rainwater harvesting in every village of Deogarh.Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal said the aim of the programme is to maximise conservation of run-off water with cumulative efforts at individual and community level.

“Under the initiative, people will be made aware of the right techniques and measures to save excess run-off water, which can be used for irrigation, drinking water and other purposes,” he said. The programme has been planned in a futuristic way for addressing water needs of the future generation. Through the programme, efforts will be made to raise awareness among people about water conservation and encourage them to take up water harvesting measures at large.

In the first phase of the programme, two villages each will be selected from the 70 panchayats in the district. For the purpose, scientific survey has been conducted in the villages under the District Watershed Programme and appropriate plans for each village have been developed accordingly. It was followed by ‘Jala Samrudhhi’ workshops, organised by the district administration, for discussing strategic water conservation plans.

At the workshop, attended by panchayat representatives from three blocks in the district, community development officers and block level field officers were apprised of the programme by District Watershed Project Director Krushna Chandra Pradhan.Later, the District Coordinator of MGNREGS Samal explained the nuances of the initiative.