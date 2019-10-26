Home States Odisha

16 labourers rescued from Nagpur  

At least 16 labourers of Balangir were rescued from Nagpur in Maharashtra while being taken to Telangana by a labour agent. The agent Ricksha Muduli has been arrested.

BALANGIR: At least 16 labourers of Balangir were rescued from Nagpur in Maharashtra while being taken to Telangana by a labour agent. The agent Ricksha Muduli has been arrested.
Accompanied by a team of Odisha Police, the labourers reached Balangir on Friday and lodged a  complaint against Muduli at Lathor police station. The rescued labourers include nine men, seven women besides, three children, all belonging to Ghuchapali, Sunamudi, Telenpali villages of Khaprakhol  block in the district.

On a tip off on Tuesday, DIG (northern range) Himanshu Kumar Lal coordinated with the GRP in  Maharashtra to arrest Muduli at Nagpur railway station where he, along with the labourers, were waiting  to board a train to Telangana.

The labourers had borrowed `10,000 each from Muduli ahead of Dussehra and had agreed to accompany him to Telangana to work. However, the villagers later found out that they would be  taken to a construction site which was in the news in the past for torture being meted out to Odia labourers. They decided not to go there and return the money to Muduli. He, however, refused to take the money back. “He told us that he would let us go only if we returned `30,000 each to him”, said one of the labourers.

With no other option, the labourers boarded a train from Harishankar along with Muduli and reached Nagpur on Monday. Early on Tuesday, they were asked to board a train to Telangana when GRP police rescued them and nabbed the labour agent. With Muduli’s arrest, the number of labour agents nabbed in the State so far has reached 92.

On October 12 and 13, the Odisha Police had arrested 91 labour agents in a crackdown in Balangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts.
 

