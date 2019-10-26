Home States Odisha

GST fraud busted, four arrested

The accused were arrested for their involvement in fraudulently availing `128 crore and passing bogus input tax credit (ITC) of `138 crore on the strength of fake invoices. 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major breakthrough, the enforcement sleuths of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Odisha on Friday busted an inter-state racket involved in a large scale GST fraud and arrested four persons.

The accused were arrested for their involvement in fraudulently availing `128 crore and passing bogus input tax credit (ITC) of `138 crore on the strength of fake invoices. 

The accused are Rama Chandra Mallick, a partner of Biraja Steel of Jajpur, its lessee Dindayal Agarwal of Rourkela, another partner Aditya Nayak of Rourkela, who is also the director of Anantabhuja Construction and proprietor of Akhandalamani Enterprisers, and Atul Bansal of Rourkela. They have been booked under Sections 132 (1)(c), 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(i) of OGST Act.

Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani said Bansal, the mastermind behind the fraud, along with others had created 20 fictitious firms in the name of housewives, taxi drivers, daily wagers, plumbers and youths to generate fake GST invoices.

“The fraudsters had obtained identity documents from these gullible persons by promising them employment and created dummy firms by using their documents. Later, these firms were used to show purchase of iron and steel goods worth `603 crore and sale of `743 crore without tax payment and passed on bogus ITC worth `138 crore to recipients located in and outside the State,” said Lohani.
To legalise fake transactions, bank accounts were opened in the name of these dummy firms. Huge amount of cash transactions were done through these accounts which are under investigation, the Commissioner said.

During investigation, many of the dummy firms were found to be non-existent. Most of the accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation. Some of them have also admitted that the transactions reflected in their returns were paper transactions without actual receipt and supply of goods, Lohani said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp