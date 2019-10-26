RBI GM commits suicide in Odisha hotel

BHUBANESWAR: A general manager of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Guwahati branch allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel in Odisha's Jajpur, the police said on Friday.
The incident occurred at Chandikhola under the Barachana police station on Friday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Asish Ranjan Samal, a resident of Naraharipur village in Jajpur district.
The deceased had come to his native village on Thursday to meet his mother. Thereafter, he went to Bhubaneswar to meet his wife, a doctor at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIIMS), and son, a 12th standard student.
The police said that Samal had checked into the hotel on Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, when the hotel staff knocked at the door of the room, he did not answer following which the hotel staff called the police.
The police found him hanging from the ceiling fan of the room.
The identity of the deceased was ascertained by the documents provided by Samal at the time of check-in, said the Inspector-In-Charge of Barachana police station, Deepak Kumar Jena.
Suicide prevention helplines
AASRA Suicide Prevention and Counselling NGO: (24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726)
SAHAI: (Helpline number: 080 25497777)
Sumaitri: (Helpline number 011-23389090)
Lifeline Foundation: (Helpline number- 033 24637401/7432)
Saath: (Helpline number: +91 79 26305544, +91 79 26300222)
One Life: (24 X 7 Helpline number: 7893078930)
Vandrevala Foundation: (24x7 helpline: 1860 2662 345, 1800 2333 330)
Sneha: (24 x 7 helpline: +91 44 24640050)
The Samaritans Mumbai: (Helpline number: +91 84229 84528 +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530)
Connecting … NGO: (Helpline number: 1800 843 4353/ +91 99220 01122)